World Series Manager Could Retire After Texas Rangers Season, Replacement Already Known?
At 30-35, the Texas Rangers are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. And, they may be looking for a new voice after the season.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, manager Bruce Bochy is considering retirement when his contract is up at the end of the season. And if he does, the team reportedly already has a replacement in mind.
There’s a tremendous amount of frustration in Texas these days with their struggling offense. Future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy is in the last year of his contract and also is considering walking away after the season. If he retires, former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is the favorite to be be his replacement.
Bochy, 70, is in his third year as the Rangers manager, going 198-191 thus far. He led them to the World Series title in 2023, the first title in team history. Lifetime, he's managed 28 years with the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Rangers. He's got 2201 wins and won the World Series with the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
As for Schumaker, he's already in the Rangers' family, serving as a special advisor. He won the National League Manager of the Year in 2024 with the Miami Marlins, going 146-178 over two seasons.
As a player, Schumaker spent 11 years in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds. He helped the Cardinals win the 2006 World Series and was a lifetime .278 hitter. He also posted a career .337 on-base percentage, hit 28 home runs and stole 26 bases lifetime.
