Xander Bogaerts Headlines Team Netherlands Roster for World Baseball Classic
San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts, free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, and Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen are among the biggest names playing for the Netherlands' National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins Mar. 8.
Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Last week, he tweeted out Venezuela's preliminary roster.
Among other Major League veterans representing the Dutch are Jonathan Schoop, Andrelton Simmons, Didi Gregorious, and Pedro Strop.
The Netherlands has placed fourth in the last two World Baseball Classic events, in 2013 and 2017. The nation has not yet won a World Baseball Classic title, and hope that 2023 can be their year.
Here's a look at the Kingdom of the Netherlands' entire preliminary roster, as of Jan. 23.
Starting Lineup
C Chadwick Tromp
1B Jurickson Profar
2B Jonathan Schoop
3B Xander Bogaerts
SS Andrelton Simmons
LF Richie Palacios
CF Ceddanne Rafaela
RF Josh Palacios
Pitchers
Lars Huijer
Shairon Martis
Kenley Jansen
Pedro Strop
Derek West
Bench
Roger Bernadina
Didi Gregorious
