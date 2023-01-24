Xander Bogaerts Headlines Team Netherlands Roster for World Baseball Classic

San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts, free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, and Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen are among the biggest names playing for the Netherlands' National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins March 8. Here's a look at the Kingdom of the Netherlands' roster for the WBC, as of January 23.

San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts, free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, and Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen are among the biggest names playing for the Netherlands' National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins Mar. 8.

Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Last week, he tweeted out Venezuela's preliminary roster.

Among other Major League veterans representing the Dutch are Jonathan Schoop, Andrelton Simmons, Didi Gregorious, and Pedro Strop.

The Netherlands has placed fourth in the last two World Baseball Classic events, in 2013 and 2017. The nation has not yet won a World Baseball Classic title, and hope that 2023 can be their year.

Here's a look at the Kingdom of the Netherlands' entire preliminary roster, as of Jan. 23.

Starting Lineup

C Chadwick Tromp

1B Jurickson Profar

2B Jonathan Schoop

3B Xander Bogaerts

SS Andrelton Simmons

LF Richie Palacios

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

RF Josh Palacios

Pitchers

Lars Huijer

Shairon Martis

Kenley Jansen

Pedro Strop

Derek West

Bench

Roger Bernadina

Didi Gregorious

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More World Baseball Classic Rosters:

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.