Yankees' Cam Schlittler Has Been a Nightmare for AL East Rivals

It's going to be hard for any team in the American League East to catch the New York Yankees if they're going to continue to pitch as they have this season.

New York doesn't have Aaron Judge right now, and yet it is 8-2 over its last 10 games and has grown its lead in the American League East to three games over the Tampa Bay Rays. Pitching has been the biggest reason why. After yet another stellar outing on Friday, Yankees second-year starter Cam Schlittler now has a 1.71 ERA on the season, which is the lowest mark by a New York starter through 16 starts since Whitey Ford back in 1964, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"Yankees starter Cam Schlittler's 1.71 ERA through his first 16 starts is the lowest by a Yankee pitcher since Whitey Ford in 1964, and fourth-lowest all-time," Nightengale wrote.

Cam Schlittler Has Been The AL's Best Pitcher

Jun 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) shakes hands with catcher J.C. Escarra (25) after the top of the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Imagine if you're another AL East team that was already worried about the Yankees' rotation with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón and now you have to worry about Schlittler, who has been better than everyone? That's nightmare fuel for teams that have to face New York the most.

Schlittler should be considered the favorite for the American League Cy Young Award right now. He's leading American League hurlers in WAR (4.2), ERA (1.71), starts (16), innings pitched (95), ERA+ (247), and FIP (2.12). Just Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays is ahead of Schlittler in strikeouts. Cease has 110 and Schlittler has 109.

Beyond Schlittler, the Yankees have Cole with a 2.57 ERA in five starts, Rodón with a 3.50 ERA in seven starts, and Will Warren with a 3.47 ERA in 14 starts. Also, let's not forget about Max Fried. He had a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts before landing on the Injured List. Fried threw a bullpen earlier in the week.

The pitching alone will get the Yankees through the American League East. The Rays are in second place at 42-30. The Blue Jays are in third place at 37-39. The Baltimore Orioles are in fourth place at 35-42. The Boston Red Sox are in the basement at 30-43.

At this point, it's hard to see the Yankees not running away with the division based simply on how the rotation has done to this point. At some point, Judge will return. Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Ben Rice have carried the offense to this point. Jazz Chisholm Jr. should get hot at some point and Giancarlo Stanton should be back in the mix at some point as well.

Right now, Schlittler is leading the way and could have hardware coming in his future. More importantly, the rotation in general has been nails and is built to stick together for a while. If you're a member of another AL East club, it could be a bad time for you.