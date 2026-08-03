Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 3

The Houston Astros are looking to make it seven wins in a row when they welcome the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game set starting on Monday night.

Houston closed out its road trip with a sweep of the Angels and kept the brooms out against the Rangers. The Astros are suddenly in the driver’s seat in the AL West.

The Blue Jays won three in a row prior to their 5-1 loss on Sunday, and they could be losing a few more roster pieces on deadline day.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Astros on Monday, August 3.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-181)

Astros -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +110

Astros -132

Total

9 (Over -118/Under -102)

Blue Jays vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (2-2, 5.74 ERA)

Astros: Cristian Javier (1-1, 7.17 ERA)

Shane Bieber issued six walks and gave up four runs on one hit while recording one out last week against the Nationals. He’ll look to bounce back from that dreadful start tonight in Houston.

Cristian Javier has largely worked out of the bullpen for Houston this season. He’s started four games, including three runs in three innings on July 12 in his only start since April.

Blue Jays vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 3

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, SCHN

Blue Jays record: 52-60

Astros record: 58-55

Blue Jays vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Jeremy Pena OVER 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+128)

Jeremy Pena has been a big part of the Astros’ surge. He’s raised his batting average 35 points during his 14-game hitting streak, going 26 for 60 (.433) with 18 runs scored and 14 RBI in that span.

Pena has gone OVER 2.5 HRR in four straight games and 11 of his last 12. I expect that to continue against a team like Toronto, especially with Bieber on the mound.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Astros have completely turned it around over the past month to take a 2.5-game lead in the AL West. They’ve won six in a row and 11 of their last 12, including a sweep of the Rangers to open their homestand.

The Blue Jays are trying to turn the corner as well, winning three of their last four, but they had alternated losses and wins prior to that.

Shane Bieber recorded just one out in his last start, and yielded four runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings against the Astros in June. On the other hand, Cristian Javier threw five shutout innings out of the bullpen in his last appearance, and has plenty of experience as a starter.

I think Houston should be a slightly bigger favorite tonight on the moneyline, and there’s value on the run line as well.

Pick: Astros -1.5 (+149)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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