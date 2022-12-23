Skip to main content

MLB Hot Stove: Which Team Signed the Best Free Agent Shortstop Contract?

Carlos Correa is the last of the four All-Star free agent shortstops (Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts) to find a new home this winter. Which team is getting the best contract among the four free agent signings? We discuss on the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show.
After a few weeks away, the Jack Vita Show is back, as Jack talks with Ryan Pacatte about the latest from Major League Baseball's offseason.

In the middle of the night, Carlos Correa's deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart after a medical concern arose from his physical, and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen swooped in to give Correa a 12-year, $315 million contract early Wednesday morning. Correa is the last of the four All-Star free agent shortstops to find a new home this winter. Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, the Philadelphia Phillies inked Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, and the San Diego Padres shelled out an 11-year, $280 million contract to Xander Bogaerts. Which team is getting the best contract among the four free agent signings? Ryan and Jack discuss, and also discuss what exactly happened between Correa and the Giants. Later, Ryan and Jack recap the major free agent signings of the winter, catching the listeners up on what they might have missed over the past few weeks, and also sharing which contracts they believe are the best and worst signings of the winter.

