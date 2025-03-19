How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of Toyko Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the two-game Toyko Series and they'll go for a sweep on Wednesday before the two teams return home for the domestic Opening Day on March 27.
The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions while the Cubs are coming off a year in which they finished tied for second in the National League Central, but missed the playoffs.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup, including where to find it on your television and streaming services.
WHO: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs
WHAT: Game 2 of the Toyko Series
WHERE: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo Japan
TV: FS1
BROADCASTERS: Adam Amin and former big-league catcher A.J. Pierzynski
STREAMING: Fubo TV
PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs lefty Justin Steele makes his season debut against Dodgers' righty Roki Sasaki, who is making his major league debut.
RECENT RESULTS: The Dodgers took Game 1 of the series on Tuesday, 4-1. They are now 1-0 on the season while the Cubs are 0-1.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM TUESDAY: Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, making some history in his homecoming. Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 5.0 innings to earn the win while Cubs reliever Ben Brown was saddled with the loss.
WEDNESDAY STORYLINE: Sasaki is making his major league debut in his home country. Armed with an upper-90s and low-100s fastball, he also features, maybe, the best splitter in the world.
WHAT's NEXT: The two teams return home for domestic Opening Day on March 27. The Dodgers host the Detroit Tigers while the Cubs are at the Arizona Diamondbacks.
