Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn TV Channel, start time & undercard

Mathew Riddle

iFL TV

A feud thirty years in the making comes to a close this weekend, when bitter rivals Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn meet in the ring.

Decades after their fathers settled differences with their fists, Eubank Jr. and Benn are here to cash in on boxing's biggest grudge match. The buildup has been thoroughly entertaining, with Eubank Jr. smashing an egg over Benn's head, and even promoters Ben Shalom and Eddie Hearn almost coming to fisticuffs.

This is must-see boxing, here's what you need to know...

Eubank Jr. vs. Benn promotional material
DAZN

When do Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn fight?

Eubank Jr. and Benn will fight this Saturday, on April 26. The event will broadcast live from 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST. Eubank Jr. and Benn are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:45 pm ET / 9:45 pm BST.

Where can I watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?

The fight will be available on both Sky Sports Box Office, and DAZN for £19.95, or $24.99 in the US.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn undercard

  • Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; Middle
  • Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur; Light heavy
  • Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna; Middle
  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton; Cruiser
  • Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke; Cruiser

Published

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

