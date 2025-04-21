Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn TV Channel, start time & undercard
A feud thirty years in the making comes to a close this weekend, when bitter rivals Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn meet in the ring.
Decades after their fathers settled differences with their fists, Eubank Jr. and Benn are here to cash in on boxing's biggest grudge match. The buildup has been thoroughly entertaining, with Eubank Jr. smashing an egg over Benn's head, and even promoters Ben Shalom and Eddie Hearn almost coming to fisticuffs.
This is must-see boxing, here's what you need to know...
When do Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn fight?
Eubank Jr. and Benn will fight this Saturday, on April 26. The event will broadcast live from 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST. Eubank Jr. and Benn are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:45 pm ET / 9:45 pm BST.
Where can I watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?
The fight will be available on both Sky Sports Box Office, and DAZN for £19.95, or $24.99 in the US.
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn undercard
- Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; Middle
- Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur; Light heavy
- Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna; Middle
- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton; Cruiser
- Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke; Cruiser
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Fight Night: Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates preview & best fights
- UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis delivers savage response to Khamzat Chimaev critique
- UFC confirms 2 ranked fights for Azerbaijan Fight Night
- Tom Aspinall calls out Jon Jones’ dark history in latest jab
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.