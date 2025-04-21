UFC confirms 2 ranked fights for Azerbaijan Fight Night
UFC's inaugural Azerbaijan event is starting to take form, with two ranked fights officially confirmed.
The June 21 Fight Night is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill, as well as featuring the return of heavyweight hopeful Hamdy Abdelwahab, who ended a two-year suspension in 2025.
In an official announcement on Twitter, UFC has locked in two more high-level fights...
UFC Baku receives Curtis Blaydes, Kyoji Horiguchi returns
UFC Baku has received two more fights.
No. 5-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes will be welcoming UFC debutant Rizvan Kuniev to the Octagon. The UFC is dead-set on making this fight happen, with the fight falling through twice this year already. Kuniev is a Dana White's Contender Series graduate.
No. 10-ranked flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov will fight MMA veteran Kyoji Horiguchi. Horiguchi is 7-1 in the UFC, challenging for the belt in 2015 before winning five world titles across Bellator and RIZIN. Hardcore fans warmly received his rejoining the UFC, but Ulanbekov is a tough ask.
With these additions now confirmed, UFC Baku is up to seven fights (subject to change):
- Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
- Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula
- Melissa Mullins vs. Daria Zhelezniakova
- Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Mohammed Usman
- Ismail Naurdiev vs. Junyong Park
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
