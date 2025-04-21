UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis delivers savage response to Khamzat Chimaev critique
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis brought receipts to throw a recent shot from Khamzat Chimaev right back in the undefeated contender’s face.
Unbeaten since making his UFC debut in 2021, Du Plessis claimed the promotion’s middleweight title from Sean Strickland at UFC 297. “Stillknocks” submitted two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya for his first title defense last August, and in February he dominated Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312.
Chimaev Fires Shot At Du Plessis
Nothing has been officially booked as of yet, but many fans believe that #3-ranked Chimaev is the UFC’s first choice to challenge for Du Plessis for the middleweight belt next.
Both middleweights have regularly traded shots at one another online since “Stillknocks” climbed to the top of the division, and Chimaev decided to reignite things following a rumor that Du Plessis has sustained an injury that will keep the pair from headlining UFC 317.
“This guy biggest bullshit”
"Stillknocks" Cites Chimaev's UFC Record
Chimaev is coming off easily the most impressive win of his career after he submitted former Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker with a brutal first-round face crank at UFC 308, but Du Plessis was quick to point out that the undefeated contender hasn’t kept the most active schedule in recent years.
"Let's take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who's bulls***"
“Borz” famously arrived in the UFC in 2020 and score two wins just over a week apart before he closed out the year with a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert. Since then, 2022 was the only year that Chimaev made multiple trips to the Octagon for victories over Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland.
Back-to-back wins over former UFC titleholders in Whittaker and Kamaru Usman give Chimaev a strong case to challenge Du Plessis next, but Nassourdine Imavov does currently occupy the division’s #1 spot and #6-ranked Caio Borralho has also been trying to throw his name in the title mix as of late.
