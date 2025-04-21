Tom Aspinall calls out Jon Jones’ dark history in latest jab
After some relative silence in the UFC heavyweight division, Tom Aspinall has resumed his trolling of undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
Aspinall branded Jones 'strange' earlier this month, around the same time Jones deleted a cryptic message aimed at his UFC rivals. Despite the spat, the fight doesn't seem any closer to being finalized, with doubtful insiders like Chael Sonnen claiming it's a done deal.
As negotiations trundle on behind the scenes, Aspinall has dredged up Jones' shady history in a social media jab.
Tom Aspinall appears to take dig at Jon Jones' UFC doping controversies
In an Instagram story on April 20, Aspinall holds up a drink, with a caption reading, "The only juice you will catch me on." The Brit went one further, adding a syringe emoji.
Jones infamously lost his titles three times to separate controversies, including anti-doping violations.
Notably, Jones was stripped of his title after defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. The victory was overturned, and he was handed a fourteen-month suspension.
Until any official announcements are made by UFC brass, these interactions are all there is to fan the flames of a potential megafight.
