Conor Benn reacts to Eubank Jr. fine with brutal social media jab
Conor Benn has been keen to rub salt in the wound of Chris Eubank Jr. after the latter incurred huge fines for missing weight for their Saturday fight.
Eubank Jr. received a hefty $500,000 fine for missing weight on his second attempt on Friday, and won't be able to rehydrate to higher than 170 lbs for the fight due to a rehydration clause.
That $500,000 is going straight into Benn's pocket, and 'The Destroyer' was quick to gloat about the news in a jab at Eubank Jr. on social media.
Conor Benn takes dig at Chris Eubank Jr.
Taking to X after the news, Benn gloated, "Show me the motherf****** money!"
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn TV Channel, start time & undercard
Adding more insult to injury, Eubank Jr. was fined £100,000 for slapping an egg over Benn's head in February.
It's more than just a big payday for Eubank Jr. this weekend as he fights to maintain his pride and purse.
