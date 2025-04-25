Chris Eubank Jr. slapped with massive fines over chaotic fight build-up
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight week is off to a rocky start. Eubank Jr. has missed weight and incurred a huge fine.
Billed as 'Fatal Fury,' Eubank-Benn looks to put an end to a family feud that Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn set in motion three decades ago.
The fight was already cancelled once over Benn's egg scandal, and now Eubank Jr. has slipped up on the scale.
Chris Eubank Jr. fined six-figures for weight miss and egg incident vs. Conor Benn
Eubank Jr. has received a fine totaling roughly $500,000 following his 0.05-lbs weight miss in Saturday night's fight with Benn. Ring Magazine confirmed the fine is part of the weight clause in the contract. The money will go into Benn's purse.
Additionally, due to a rehydration clause, Eubank Jr. cannot exceed 170 lbs on fight night without incurring further penalties.
Eubank Jr. was also fined £100,000 for the egg slap incident in February, marking his pre-fight punishments at £475,000, or roughly $630,000.
Fortunately, the two boxers are set to bank millions for their British clash.
