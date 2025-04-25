Chris Eubank Jr. slapped with massive fines over chaotic fight build-up

‼️ Chris Eubank Jr weighed 160.2lbs on his first attempt at today’s official weigh-in for the Conor Benn fight, then weighed 160.05lbs on his second and final attempt.



💰 He will be fined $500,000, per the weight clause in the contract, and cannot exceed 170lbs at the same-day… pic.twitter.com/cp02yjl6zv