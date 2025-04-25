MMA Knockout

Chris Eubank Jr. slapped with massive fines over chaotic fight build-up

Mathew Riddle

Sky Sports Boxin

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight week is off to a rocky start. Eubank Jr. has missed weight and incurred a huge fine.

Billed as 'Fatal Fury,' Eubank-Benn looks to put an end to a family feud that Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn set in motion three decades ago.

The fight was already cancelled once over Benn's egg scandal, and now Eubank Jr. has slipped up on the scale.

Eubank vs. Benn promotional material
DAZ

Chris Eubank Jr. fined six-figures for weight miss and egg incident vs. Conor Benn

Eubank Jr. has received a fine totaling roughly $500,000 following his 0.05-lbs weight miss in Saturday night's fight with Benn. Ring Magazine confirmed the fine is part of the weight clause in the contract. The money will go into Benn's purse.

Additionally, due to a rehydration clause, Eubank Jr. cannot exceed 170 lbs on fight night without incurring further penalties.

Eubank Jr. was also fined £100,000 for the egg slap incident in February, marking his pre-fight punishments at £475,000, or roughly $630,000.

Fortunately, the two boxers are set to bank millions for their British clash.

Published
