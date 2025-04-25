MMA Knockout

Islam Makhachev teases huge next UFC title fight news

Who could Makhachev fight next?

Zain Bando

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev appears closer to a title fight than not.

According to Eurosport, Makhachev is in camp preparing fight against an unnamed opponent. 

“I can confirm that Islam Makhachev has already started a training camp for his next fight,” Alvaro Colmenero tweeted.

Islam Makhachev Could Make His Return ASAP

Islam Makhachev could be ready for a return soo
Whether it’s during International Fight Week or not remains to be seen, but with the mess that is the UFC lightweight division, it appears to be a positive sign that, at the very least, the division is moving forward.

Potential opponent Ilia Topuria tweeted a promising update earlier this week, but he did not reveal who he would fight.

The camp has begun,” Topuria wrote.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tried to connect the dots the best he could, too.

“As discussed on the show today, Ilia is going to fight on June 28,” Helwani wrote Monday. The question is, will it be against Islam for the 155 belt, or will it be against Charles [Oliveira] for the vacant? We should know soon. But he should 100% be on there and he should 100% fight for gold.”

UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t made any public comments about UFC 317, but had time to troll a fan about it while promoting his bull.

“LMFAO!!!!! I’m NEVER announcing it. How handsome is that BULL!?!? SAY IT”

For now, only time will tell.

The card is scheduled for June 28 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, to cap off a star-studded week of MMA.

Published
Zain Bando
