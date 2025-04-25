UFC coach says Dricus Du Plessis is healthy, teases secret plan for UFC 317
UFC fans will be happy to hear Dricus Du Plessis is likely not injured ahead of his next middleweight title defense.
Reports of Du Plessis being injured circulated heavily earlier this month, causing fans and pundits alike to speculate on the UFC 317 main event. Middleweights like Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev were clamoring for an interim title shot.
In a new update, Du Plessis' coach has snubbed rumors of Du Plessis' injury, and in a surprise twist, revealed that he's not fighting at UFC 317 at all...
Coach Morne Visser dispels Dricus Du Plessis injury claims, makes shock reveal about UFC 317
Speaking on Submission Radio on April 24, Coach Morne Visser cleared the air on Du Plessis' situation.
"We haven't signed a contract, and the [Khamzat Chimaev] fight was never confirmed," Visser said. ". . . No injuries, man, that's bulls***.
"... We're actually waiting for the contract, it's gonna be soon. Definitely not gonna be International Fight Week, they've got something else planned for that, I'm sure everybody knows about what they've got planned."
Who's fighting at UFC 317?
On the contrary, UFC 317's plans haven't been disclosed, but some educated guesses can be made.
The most realistic option is Ilia Topuria fighting for Islam Makhachev's lightweight title, or the vacant belt if Makhachev vacates. In this case, 'La Leyenda' would likely fight Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje for the vacant belt.
Topuria confirmed fight camp has begun, and so has Makhachev. Coincidentally, Oliveira has confirmed his training, perhaps the UFC is preparing for all options.
Consensus says that Makhachev is most likely waiting for the result of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 to decide whether he'd like to challenge the welterweight throne. Makhachev has previously stated he doesn't want to retire without two belts.
