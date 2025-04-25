UFC rankings under fire as fighter calls system ‘crazy’
The official UFC rankings have come under fire from one of their top contenders.
A panel of media members decides UFC's official rankings. The fans aren't happy with the lists, and neither is UFC Boss Dana White, who is teaming up with Mark Zuckerberg to implement an AI solution.
The latest to jump on the trend of trashing the rankings is No. 6-ranked middleweight Caio Borralho, who was gunning for an interim middleweight title shot until Du Plessis' coach denied injury rumors this week.
'Ranking doesn't mean s***' ... Caio Borralho nukes UFC rankings
A victim of fight politics, Borralho has been kept on the shelf since August 2024 and is desperate for a fight. Part of the Fighting Nerds team, 'The Natural' is astutely aware that actions in the Octagon bear more weight than a number next to his name.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Borralho vented his frustration with the UFC rankings and his inability to lock down a fight.
"This thing is s***," Borralho exclaimed. "Michael Chandler lost four in a row, he's No. 12 still. There's Paulo Costa. He didn't fight for like two years already. . . . He's still in the rankings. This is crazy.
". . . I don't care about rankings. Give me a ranked guy. Give me an up-and-coming contender. Give me anyone. I don't f****** care because this ranking doesn't mean s***. You can see how desperate I am to fight, right?"
The Fighting Nerds know better than any that the rankings are a suggestion. Borralho's teammates Jean Silva, Carlos Prates, and Mauricio Ruffy have each been fast-tracked in the Octagon due to their entertaining fighting style.
Prates, in particular, has had the fastest ascension. He fights Ian Machado Garry this weekend for a crack at the welterweight elite. A win could secure him a welterweight title shot.
Unfortunately for Borralho, with reports of Du Plessis being healthy, he may have to risk his position on more contender fights. Some names stand out more than others, like Sean Strickland, Nassourdine Imavov, or Israel Adesanya.
