Conor McGregor Challenges Floyd Mayweather to BKFC Rematch
Floyd Mayweather is the latest name on a growing list of targets for Conor McGregor's return to combat sports.
'The Notorious' has been inactive from fighting for over 1,000 days and was scheduled to return to the UFC to face Michael Chandler before an injured pinky toe took him out of action in June this year. In the meantime, the Irish star has been spending time as a part owner of bare-knuckle fighting organization BKFC, and fans think he might take the gloves off for at least one fight.
McGregor: 'I'm the A-Side'
This might be on McGregor's agenda, as he angrily called out Mayweather for a bare-knuckle showdown during an interview with JNMEDIAUK on October 11.
"Floyd you little [expletive]," McGregor exclaimed. "[You're] trying to get a boxing match at 155. Fight me my weight! I'm the A-side. [Inellegible] Bareknuckle! McGregor-Mayweather, 170 lbs, let's go baby! Take off the gloves and fight b****!"
Will There be a McGregor-Mayweather Rematch?
McGregor-Mayweather 1 was the second-highest-performing PPV behind Mayweather-Pacquiao, so it makes sense that a rematch is in order. 'Money' declared that he'd have the rematch after his two exhibition bouts in 2022, but it never came to fruition. McGregor has since accused Mayweather of breaking a rematch agreement after their first fight.
"It was a verbal agreement, I box him, and he fights me," McGregor told Fox Sports. "But you know, he didn't honour it. He didn't honour it yet. Who knows?"
Whether Mayweather listens to McGregor's BKFC callout rests on several factors: Whether a bare-knuckle scrap is worth the risk to reward, especially for a boxer with notoriously brittle hands, and whether BKFC can generate a purse for both fighters to match the first encounter, which totalled hundreds of millions for each man.
