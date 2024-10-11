Brendan Schaub Suggests Major UFC Star Should Fight Alex Pereira Next
Brendan Schaub has just one name in mind for Alex Pereira's next fight.
Pereira is fresh off a successful UFC light heavyweight title defense against Khalil Rountree. The two did battle in the main event of UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. While Rountree was competitive and showed heart, he was ultimately stopped in the fourth round via TKO.
In the aftermath of UFC 307, Schaub believes only one fighter should be next for "Poatan."
Alex Pereira's Next Fight Should Be Jon Jones, says Brendan Schaub
During the post-UFC 307 episode of "The Schaub Show," Brendan Schaub said that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones should be Alex Pereira's next opponent.
"Jon Jones is the fight," Schaub said. "You have him fight the greatest of all time and that's what you do. That's exactly what you do. The other guys we don't get much out of. [If] Ankalaev beats him, it f**** up the whole thing, the whole business model's f*****. Ankalaev can't be a star. It's just not gonna happen."
Jones is scheduled to put the heavyweight gold at stake against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this November. "Bones" has said this will likely be the final fight of his pro MMA career.
Pereira has expressed interest in training with Jones instead of fighting him.
