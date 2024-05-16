Elle Brooke Questions Paige VanZant Fighting Again: ‘Maybe Her OnlyFans Is S***'
Elle Brooke believes Paige VanZant might be boxing for the wrong reasons.
The former UFC fighter hasn't competed in nearly three years after fans last saw her drop a decision to Rachael Ostovich in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Since then, VanZant has apparently made a killing through her social media following, most notably making significant amounts of money on subscription-based platform OnlyFans.
Financially, VanZant looked to be in a place where she never had to fight again, but she's taking it upon herself to return to combat sports later this month in her boxing debut against fellow OnlyFans star Elle Brooke in the main event of Misfits Boxing 15 on May 25.
The 26 year-old Brooke first entered the ring two years ago and has had five fights in the influencer boxing scene, last defeating AJ Bunker to become the promotion's middleweight champion in January. In contrast, VanZant has 15 fights across MMA and bare-knuckle boxing.
Definitely facing a step-up in competition, Brooke explains how the fight with VanZant came together.
"I was always calling out Ronda Rousey maybe 18 months ago," Brooke said on Uninterrupted. "I knew about Paige before I got offered this fight. So when I had that call from Mams [Taylor] was like, 'You said you wanted to step up, we've got Paige VanZant.' I was like, 'Hmm, let me think about that for a minute.' So it wasn't something that was initially like, 'Yeah, I wanna do it.' But after I sat on it, I was like, 'No, this is my time to step up and this is an opportunity that I'm never gonna get ever again.' And I said, I' want a harder opponent.' They gave me one."
Every fighter has a different reason for why they fight. For some, it's simply to be the best in the world, and for others, it's about the prize that comes along with it. Brooke thinks VanZant falls under the second category, fighting for a quick payday.
"I think that Paige has taken this fight a hundred percent for the money. Why else would she take this fight? You've got nothing to prove in trying to beat me. I'm an influencer. I'm a washed up OnlyFans girl. I'm a content creator. I'm not from the fighting scene. I've grown up fighting. It's something that I picked up basically as a hobby and I didn't even pour all my heart into it over the last two years. So, it has to be for the money. It has to be. Maybe she isn't doing as well. Maybe Bare Knuckle's not paying. Maybe her OnlyFans is s*** and I'm the reason that she's getting paid."
"Why would she fight me? She's got nothing to prove," Brooke added. "Like say, God forbid - which she's not, she's gonna beat me - 'Yay, I beat an influencer.' Like that's like me fighting someone who's had one fight before and they'd be like, 'Yay, I beat them.' Like there's no pride in that. Like what are you proud of? It gives you no legacy. She's doing it for the money."
With a significant gap in experience between both women, the influencer says VanZant may be looking past her as "easy money", given the level of fighters PVZ faced in her six-year tenure with the UFC. Brooke hopes that's the case so the victory on May 25 could taste that much sweeter.
"As a fighter, of course," Brooke said, when asked if she respects VanZant. "I've never met her. I just know that I wanna hurt her. I think she's fallen off. I think that like she's taking a fight against an influencer. I don't think her [OnlyFans] page is doing well or anything like that. She's probably taken this opportunity, probably thought it's easy money. She probably thinks she can beat me easy. And I love that. I want people to underestimate me. I want her to underestimate me. And the fact that she's gone from the big stage of UFC then to BKFC and now is fighting an influencer. I've only been boxing two years. You are meant to be a well-rounded fighter. And this is the caliber of people that you're fighting on paper. Damn."
"I think it retires her," Brooke said on if she knocks out VanZant. "How can you ever go back to boxing if you've lost against someone that's only been punching less than two years? That's crazy. Someone that's only had five fights, that's their sixth-ever fight and then you've lost against them. Like you are meant to be boxing [for] years. You're meant to have the experience, the knowledge, the mindset, the willpower, and you lose... I just don't think fighting is for you."
Watch Elle Brooke try to spoil Paige VanZant's boxing debut in the main event of Misfits Boxing 15 on May 25, live from the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.
