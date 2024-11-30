How to Watch Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai, TV Channel, Stream Time, Undercard
Everything you need to know about Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai tonight.
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai are geared to fight for the vacant WBC World Flyweight title tonight in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
The fight will be 12x3 minute rounds at a weight limit of 112 lbs. The undercard also features two more title fights, for the Commonwealth Boxing Council middleweight strap and the BBBofC English Light Heavyweight belt.
Here's everything you need to know:
Edwards vs. Yafai Time & Stream
- Date & Time: Edwards and Yafai are expected to make their ringwalks at 10 pm BST (5 pm ET), and the card is expected to begin at 7 pm BST (2 pm ET)
- Where to watch: The fight will be available on DAZN for UK and US audiences.
Edwards vs. Yafai Full Undercard
(Per BoxRec, subject to change)
- Taylor Bevan (debut) vs. Greg O'Neill (7-8-1); Super Middle
- Ibraheem Sulaimaan (5-0) vs. Marvin Solano (24-20); Super Feather
- Aaron Bowen (3-0) vs. James Todd (4-2-2); Middle
- Hamza Uddin (2-0) vs. Benn Norman (7-5); Flyweight
- Callum Smith (29-2) vs. Carlos Galvan (20-24-2); Light Heavy
- Troy Jones (11-0) vs. Michael Stephenson (9-2); BBBofC Light Heavy
- Conah Walker (13-3-1) vs. Lewis Ritson (23-4); Welterweight
- Cameron Young (6-0) vs. Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1); Lightweight
- Kieron Conway (21-3-1) vs. Ryan Kelly (19-4-1); Commonwealth BC Middle
- Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai; WBC Flyweight
