MMA Knockout

PFL 2025 World Tournament free live results & highlights for Edwards vs. Silveira

The last leg of the PFL semifinals commences in Chicago, IL as MMAKnockout is on-site for all the live action.

Zain Bando

Fabian Edwards and Josh Silveira face-off Thursday at Wintrust Arena ahead of their PFL main event
Fabian Edwards and Josh Silveira face-off Thursday at Wintrust Arena ahead of their PFL main event / PFL MMA

Tonight’s final leg of the PFL World Tournament semifinals commences from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, featuring a nine-fight card.

PFL Semifinal Matchups

This week’s PFL offering brings together the middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight semifinals, as the winners in each division will advance to the August finals across several weeks around the country.

The main event has massive stakes, as Fabian Edwards meets Josh Silveira in one-half of the middleweight bracket. Edwards is the brother of former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, while Silveira has a legendary family lineage.

PFL
PFL

Elsewhere, the Edwards-Silveira winner will have already seen the rematch between Dalton Rosta and Aaron Jeffery. Jeffery handed Rosta his first defeat two years ago, and the bad blood couldn’t be any greater. Rosta predicts a second-round KO finish, whereas Jeffery expects the rematch to play out identically to the first meeting.

With middleweight sorted, light heavyweight is the next order of business. UFC veteran Phil Davis aims for a PFL title, but to get to the championship, he’ll have to beat Sullivan Cauley. Cauley is a teammate of longtime MMA veteran Ryan Bader, and like “Darth,” has heavy hands to go alongside a dangerous base. 

The Davis-Cauley winner will draw either Antonio Carlos Jr. or Simeon Powell to cap off the light heavyweight bracket.

READ MORE: UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree

At heavyweight. Valentin Moldovsky fights Alexandr Romanov. Meanwhile,  the other half sees a coin flip-type fight between UFC veteran Rodrigo Nascimento and longtime Bellator standout Oleg Popov.

The card gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ with the Early Card, followed by the Main Card at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN/ESPN+.

Below, follow along with live results throughout the evening in real time and highlights from each fight from top to bottom.

PFL World Tournament 7 Updates

PFL World Tournament: 7
Promotional material for the PFL World Tournament. / PFL MMA

Rafael Xavier vs. Karl Albrektsson

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Oleg Popov

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexander Romanov

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell

Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery

Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley

Fabian Edwards vs. Josh Silveira

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET)

  • Main Event: Fabian Edwards vs. Joshua Silveira, middleweight (semifinal)
  • Co-Main Event: Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley, light heavyweight (semifinal(
  • Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots, bantamweight (showcase)
  • Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery, middleweight (semifinal)
  • Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell, light heavyweight (semifinal)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET)

  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight (semifinal)
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs, lightweight (showcase)
  • Oleg Popov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight (semifinal
  • Karl Albrektsson vs. Rafael Xavier, light heavyweight (alternate)

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News