PFL 2025 World Tournament free live results & highlights for Edwards vs. Silveira
Tonight’s final leg of the PFL World Tournament semifinals commences from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, featuring a nine-fight card.
PFL Semifinal Matchups
This week’s PFL offering brings together the middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight semifinals, as the winners in each division will advance to the August finals across several weeks around the country.
The main event has massive stakes, as Fabian Edwards meets Josh Silveira in one-half of the middleweight bracket. Edwards is the brother of former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, while Silveira has a legendary family lineage.
Elsewhere, the Edwards-Silveira winner will have already seen the rematch between Dalton Rosta and Aaron Jeffery. Jeffery handed Rosta his first defeat two years ago, and the bad blood couldn’t be any greater. Rosta predicts a second-round KO finish, whereas Jeffery expects the rematch to play out identically to the first meeting.
With middleweight sorted, light heavyweight is the next order of business. UFC veteran Phil Davis aims for a PFL title, but to get to the championship, he’ll have to beat Sullivan Cauley. Cauley is a teammate of longtime MMA veteran Ryan Bader, and like “Darth,” has heavy hands to go alongside a dangerous base.
The Davis-Cauley winner will draw either Antonio Carlos Jr. or Simeon Powell to cap off the light heavyweight bracket.
READ MORE: UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree
At heavyweight. Valentin Moldovsky fights Alexandr Romanov. Meanwhile, the other half sees a coin flip-type fight between UFC veteran Rodrigo Nascimento and longtime Bellator standout Oleg Popov.
The card gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ with the Early Card, followed by the Main Card at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN/ESPN+.
Below, follow along with live results throughout the evening in real time and highlights from each fight from top to bottom.
PFL World Tournament 7 Updates
Rafael Xavier vs. Karl Albrektsson
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Oleg Popov
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs
Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexander Romanov
Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell
Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley
Fabian Edwards vs. Josh Silveira
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET)
- Main Event: Fabian Edwards vs. Joshua Silveira, middleweight (semifinal)
- Co-Main Event: Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley, light heavyweight (semifinal(
- Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots, bantamweight (showcase)
- Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery, middleweight (semifinal)
- Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell, light heavyweight (semifinal)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET)
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight (semifinal)
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs, lightweight (showcase)
- Oleg Popov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, heavyweight (semifinal
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Rafael Xavier, light heavyweight (alternate)
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 317 full main card fight predictions
- Ex-UFC champ gives chilling prediction for Topuria vs. Oliveira
- Tom Aspinall's dad reveals disappointing UFC message about Jon Jones' retirement
- UFC Paris reportedly adds two fan-friendly fights following main event news
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.