Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury Go Ballistic Over Anthony Joshua's Shocking KO Loss

Two of combat sports' biggest stars were in awe of Daniel Dubois' KO against Anthony Joshua.

As of Sunday afternoon, Daniel Dubois' fifth-round KO against Anthony Joshua Saturday afternoon has been viewed over a million times on 'X' (formerly Twitter) alone. The upset win kept the IBF title with Dubois, which leaves him with several options moving forward to add to his heavyweight legacy.

But in front over 90,000-plus at Wembley Stadium in London, two of combat sports' biggest names, Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury, may have had more fun than anyone watching.

Both men are at different stages of their careers. If McGregor's recent comments about a return to MMA hold, he will not have fought since July 2021. As for Fury, he is attempting to exact revenge against Oleksandr Usyk. The pair fought in May, with Fury losing a closely-contested decision in an undisputed heavyweight title fight.

Taking in Joshua-Dubois as fans, McGregor and Fury had a field day rooting for Dubois. This was particularly the case for McGregor, as he had mind-boggling reactions every time Dubois rocked Joshua even a little bit.

But when the knockout from Dubois came, leading to the eventual now-iconic Joshua face-plant, both men lost it.

Check out their ringside reaction below.

McGregor and Fury were everyone once the fight ended as Joshua entered the fight as a sizeable favorite. It was one of boxing's biggest upsets thus far this year, as it is unclear which direction the division will go in after Usyk rematches Fury.

Whatever the case, for the first time in nearly three decades, boxing is captivating the world with marquee fights. Specifically the heavyweight division as the four biggest stars are at the heights of their careers.

And for those who may have wrote Dubois off, he did everything to prove the world wrong and then some.

Regardless of what happens next, it's a snapshot in fight lore, likely to never be forgotten.

