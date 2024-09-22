Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury Go Ballistic Over Anthony Joshua's Shocking KO Loss
As of Sunday afternoon, Daniel Dubois' fifth-round KO against Anthony Joshua Saturday afternoon has been viewed over a million times on 'X' (formerly Twitter) alone. The upset win kept the IBF title with Dubois, which leaves him with several options moving forward to add to his heavyweight legacy.
But in front over 90,000-plus at Wembley Stadium in London, two of combat sports' biggest names, Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury, may have had more fun than anyone watching.
Both men are at different stages of their careers. If McGregor's recent comments about a return to MMA hold, he will not have fought since July 2021. As for Fury, he is attempting to exact revenge against Oleksandr Usyk. The pair fought in May, with Fury losing a closely-contested decision in an undisputed heavyweight title fight.
Boxing Live Results & Highlights – Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois
Taking in Joshua-Dubois as fans, McGregor and Fury had a field day rooting for Dubois. This was particularly the case for McGregor, as he had mind-boggling reactions every time Dubois rocked Joshua even a little bit.
Nate Diaz on UFC Return, Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight in BKFC
But when the knockout from Dubois came, leading to the eventual now-iconic Joshua face-plant, both men lost it.
Check out their ringside reaction below.
McGregor and Fury were everyone once the fight ended as Joshua entered the fight as a sizeable favorite. It was one of boxing's biggest upsets thus far this year, as it is unclear which direction the division will go in after Usyk rematches Fury.
Whatever the case, for the first time in nearly three decades, boxing is captivating the world with marquee fights. Specifically the heavyweight division as the four biggest stars are at the heights of their careers.
Forget Pound-for-Pound, the UFC Should Use This Instead
And for those who may have wrote Dubois off, he did everything to prove the world wrong and then some.
Regardless of what happens next, it's a snapshot in fight lore, likely to never be forgotten.
Read More Boxing & MMA News
- OKTAGON MMA's Attila Korkmaz Points To Growing German MMA Scene
- Ex-UFC Sluggers in Talks for BKFC’s First Event in Philadelphia
- Losene Keita Wants 'Double-Champ' Spotlight Amongst Lofty UFC Goals
- Nate Diaz on UFC Return, Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight in BKFC
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.