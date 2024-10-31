Mike Tyson Sends Cold Warning to Jake Paul Ahead of Their Netflix Boxing Clash
Love it or hate it, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix boxing event is just two weeks away on November 15.
Tyson, 58, appears to be in relatively good health after a medical emergency pulled him from the first scheduled fight. Now, with promising training footage from Tyson's end, all parties look to be on track for their eight-round professionally sanctioned fight.
'Iron' Mike has found some of the ferocity from his younger days and is keen to warn Paul of what he's gotten himself into. Speaking to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on their October 31 Pound 4 Pound Show, Tyson explained that Paul won't have to worry about 'finding' him in the ring.
"I'm going straight through him," Tyson said. "He won't have to wait, [he won't have to find me] all the running I'm gonna do is right at him. He ain't gotta worry about finding me."
Tyson and Paul square off in the main event of the inaugural Netflix boxing event on November 15. The bout is an officially sanctioned professional match, with eight rounds and knockouts permitted.
