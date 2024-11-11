Who is the Betting Favorite for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight?
Jake Paul is a considerable favorite over 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Love it or hate it, Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson in a sanctioned professional boxing match this week on Friday, November 15.
It won't come as a surprise that Paul is the favorite over Tyson, who is 30 years his elder, but let's run over the props.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Betting Odds
(All odds per DraftKings SportsBook, subject to change)
Moneyline
Jake Paul is a -220 favorite to defeat Mike Tyson (+175) outright.
Total Rounds
The fight is -105 to go over 6.5 rounds, and -130 to go under 6.5 rounds.
Method of Victory
Jake Paul is +125 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, and +320 to win by decision or technical decision. Mike Tyson is +260 to win by KO/TKO/DQ, and +1100 by decision. The odds for a draw are +800.
By Round
Jake Paul to win:
- R1 +1600
- R2 +1400
- R3 +1200
- R4 +1100
- R5 +1100
- R6 +1200
- R7 +1400
- R8 +1600
Mike Tyson to win:
- R1 +1600
- R2 +1600
- R3 +1600
- R4 +1800
- R5 +2200
- R6 +3000
- R7 +4000
- R8 +6500
