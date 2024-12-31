‘Who Next?’ Jake Paul Taunts 10 Potential Opponents, Including McGregor, Mayweather, Pereira
Jake Paul is getting the promotional machine running again.
In one of his latest Tweets, 'The Problem Child' shared a graphic featuring a plethora of boxing and UFC talent, including some all-time great fighters. "Who next?" He taunted.
Names on the graphic include:
- Gervonta Davis
- Floyd Mayweather
- Conor McGregor
- Artur Betervbiev
- Ryan Garcia
- Daniel Dubois
- Alex Pereira
- Nate Diaz
- KSI
- Tommy Fury
Of the ten names, only a few make sense. Mayweather, Davis, Garcia, and McGregor are all much smaller than Paul, and the latter fighter is recouping from his civil case. Beterbiev and Dubois fight in Riyadh on February 22, but they have each called out Paul in the past. Beterbiev would be the closest match in weight.
Paul has already fought Diaz and Fury, with Fury locking himself out of a rematch after numerous cancellations with other opponents. Pereira resides as the UFC light heavyweight champion and would need to negotiate a deal with the promotion to fight in boxing. This probably wouldn't work since Paul has been so vocal about UFC fighter pay in the past.
The outlier would be KSI, which is a fight influencer fans have been craving since the early days of influencer boxing.
