Why Jake Paul Is Going to Demolish Mike Tyson
That headline felt like sacrilege to type, but unfortunately that's how I think Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson this Friday on November 15 is going to play out.
Tyson and Paul have done a good job of promoting their fight and making it seem like it'll be a competitive affair, but barring any gentleman's agreements, I believe this is an egregious mismatch.
I believe Paul TKO's Tyson in the early rounds, possibly against the ropes as the referee mercifully steps in. I don't like it, and I want the opposite to happen, but here's my logic.
Jake Paul will Beat Mike Tyson
Deceptive Editing in Tyson Workout Videos
Fairly often, we see Tyson's training footage making the rounds, with a flood of positive affirmations in the comments, remarking that the old 'Iron' Mike is back for one last showcase. What many don't consider, however, is the editing and quick-cut pace of his highlight videos. Most of his in-camp highlights are seconds long, giving the impression that the 58-year-old fighting veteran has any semblance of professional-level endurance.
Tyson Bed-Ridden by Working out 4 Years Ago
When we do see Tyson in a long-form training video, he's taking long breaks in between workouts. Almost four years ago, before Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., Tyson admitted that a thirty-second workout video left him in bed for a week. Do we think much has changed now he's almost 60?
Yes, he looks good for five seconds at a time. How about eight rounds of fighting a 27-year old with bottomless pockets and the best training money can buy?
It's not a matter of Tyson reconnecting with his prime because he literally can't. Neck and back issues have plagued an older Tyson; he was even hospitalized with an ulcer flare-up when the original Paul fight was booked last year.
We've Seen an Old Tyson Fight Before
There wouldn't be any questions about the result of this fight if not for Tyson's age. 54-year-old Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, and he didn't look too great...
Tyson looked stiff, winged punches and smothered his work. This was against an old Jones Jr., Jake Paul is 30 years Tyson's junior. Jones Jr. also lost to former UFC lightweight Anthony Pettis in their boxing match in 2023.
And before anybody brings Tyson's legend status into the equation, we saw 60-year-old Evander Holyfield annihilated by over-the-hill MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in 2021.
The Reality of Paul vs. Tyson
It's in the selfish nature of a fight fan to want to see legends of the sport lace up the gloves one last time. Unfortunately, the only acceptable context for this to happen is when they're fighting a fellow legend of a similar age.
The issue with Paul's decision to fight Tyson is that it works against the narrative Paul was trying to build when he said he was going to take the hard road to a legitimate boxing world title. Where does knocking out a 58-year-old cult icon fit into that plan? If Paul defeats Tyson, he multiplies his hate tenfold, and if he loses, all of his allure is gone.
After all, why do people tune into Jake Paul fights if not to see him lose?