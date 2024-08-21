Dennis Buzukja Has 'No Emotions' Returning to 'Primal' UFC APEX (Exclusive)
One UFC fight this weekend is not like the others.
Dennis Buzukja Booked Against Short Notice Replacement
It's a super short-notice lightweight booking between Dennis Buzukja and Francis Marshall at UFC Vegas 96. Buzukja was originally scheduled to face Danny Silva at featherweight on Saturday. But not everything goes according to plan, as Silva withdrew earlier this week, leaving Marshall to step in on five days' notice.
Buzukja and Marshall are each three fights into their UFC careers, with Buzukja getting his hand raised last March in Atlantic City, defeating Connor Matthews by TKO.
"It's weird to say, but like no emotions," Buzukja told MMA Knockout ahead of his fourth UFC bout. "No emotions this one. I'm just ready to go. I've been killing myself in the room with Aljo [Aljamain Sterling] and Nazim Sadykhov. We've been going crazy.
"Insane rounds, insane sparring... I'm just so locked in on this fight," Buzukja added. "I don't even know what day it is. I saw someone tweeted me the other day. They're like, yo, why don't you post more and promote the big fight you got coming up? I'm like, bro, I didn't even realize it was so close. I train as hard as I can every day. I make the most of every single day, and I just know on August 24th, I'm gonna get my hand raised."
Buzukja's History At The UFC Apex
After fighting in places like Nashville, New York City and Atlantic City, it's back to the UFC Apex for Buzukja, a two-time Contender Series alumni (where he went 1-1 on the show). While Buzukja has yet to fight there as a UFC fighter, the NY native says the venue already feels like a second home to him.
"I fought the first time on Contender there, fought again on Contender. I cornered Aljo against Cory [Sandhagen] there, against [Petr] Yan, been to so many of my teammates' fights there. So, it just feels like home to me, like a second home.
"I'm out here in Vegas. I came early just to get comfortable, get acclimated, and I'm at the PI (UFC Performance Institute) every day. So, fight day is gonna feel like a regular day to me. Just another hard sparring and you know, just go leave it all out there. I love the familiarity with the Apex."
A "More Primal, More Intimate" Setting
From performing in front of sold-out shows in his last three appearances to now fighting in the crowdless Apex, Dennis Buzukja says its business as usual with a more "primal" and "intimate" feeling this time around.
"The crowds just feels like more a show, more entertainment. Kind of more fun, you soak up the energy," Buzukja said. "The Apex just feels like business. It's a small space, smaller cage. Me and you, it's silent in there. It's more primal, more intimate. It's just me and you. We're locking in here, and one of us is gonna have to walk out with our hands raised."
Francis Marshall wasn't the opponent Dennis Buzukja was expecting, but it's one he'll make do with as he tries to notch his second UFC win this Saturday at UFC Vegas 96 - live on ESPN+.
