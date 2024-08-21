Sean O'Malley Slams ‘Rat’ Merab Dvalishvili Over Injury Reveal Before UFC 306
Sean O’Malley was not thrilled to see Merab Dvalishvili's latest update for fans ahead of their fight at UFC 306.
O'Malley Reacts to Dvalishvili's Injury Reveal
Currently on an unbeaten run of seven fights, O’Malley successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title for the first time when he defeated Marlon “Chito” Vera in a highly-anticipated rematch that headlined UFC 299 in March.
“Suga” avenged his only professional loss when he dismantled Vera in Miami, FL, but the UFC’s bantamweight king appeared to have some serious concerns that his next title defense might be in jeopardy when his UFC 306 opponent Dvalishvili revealed that he’d suffered a significant cut in training.
The bantamweight title fight between O’Malley and Dvalishvili is scheduled to headline UFC 306 (also known as Riyadh Season Noche UFC) at Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14. Another title bout featuring the third meeting between Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko is also scheduled for that night, but losing the main event would be a massive blow to the card.
Dvalishvili Warns O'Malley "I'm Coming For You"
It didn’t take long for Dvalishvili to take note of O’Malley’s comments, and “The Machine” was quick to shut down any concerns that the cut could force him out of finally challenging for UFC gold after putting together an incredible 10-fight win streak.
"Calm down -its all good- just a little training injury. Never pulled out of a fight - and Never will! I'm coming for you O'Malley - stronger than ever...Vamos! - Dvalishvili commented on his Instagram post.
Fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief following Dvalishvili’s response to O’Malley, and with less than a month to go until UFC 306 they can now return to discussing how the UFC will utilize Sphere’s unique technology to create what should be one of the most memorable sporting events of the year.
