UFC Rankings Report: Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland Threaten P4P List
UFC 305 concluded with a monumental victory for Dricus Du Plessis, who submitted Israel Adesanya to defend his middleweight throne for the first time.
The event also had major implications for the lightweight division, with Dan Hooker upsetting Mateusz Gamrot in the featured fight on the main card. The UFC rankings have changed to reflect the results, primarily in the pound-for-pound (P4P) section.
Let's dive into the biggest ranking changes from UFC 305.
Dricus Du Plessis Shoots up P4P Rankings
Following his fourth-round submission of Adesanya at UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis remains the champion in the middleweight rankings but reaps a six-spot rise in the men's P4P listings.
Du Plessis now keeps the No. 6 spot at men's P4P, sitting below Belal Muhammad and above Sean O'Malley. His move shifted O'Malley, Leon Edwards, Alexander Volkanovski, Tom Aspinall, and Max Holloway down one spot each.
Sean Strickland Makes an Unexpected Rise
Adesanya has dropped two spots in the P4P rankings, now skirting the edge of the list at No. 15. As a result, Sean Strickland has moved up two spots to No. 13, which could be due to his rumored next fight being a Du Plessis rematch.
Dan Hooker Looms Over Lightweight Top-5
Arguably the biggest winner to come away from UFC 305, Dan Hooker has risen six spots in the lightweight ranks after defeating former No. 5 ranked fighter Mateusz Gamrot. Hooker now resides over the No. 5 spot, sitting below the likes of Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira.
Other UFC Ranking Changes
Champ Pennington Takes Ranking Drop
Women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington has dropped three spots in the women's P4P rankings and now sits at No. 8. This places her beneath five non-champions in the P4P list. Erin Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas have overtaken Pennington, presumably for their announced main event in Edmonton on November 2.
Rozenstruik Makes Top-10
Jairzinho Rozenstruik has returned to the heavyweight top-10 following his perfect performance over Tai Tuivasa. Tuivasa dropped three spots to No. 13.
