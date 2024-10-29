Max Holloway Gets Advice From UFC Hall of Famer After First KO Loss
Max Holloway has received some advice from a UFC Hall of Famer following his KO loss to Ilia Topuria.
Holloway challenged Topuria for the featherweight gold in the UFC 308 headliner. "El Matador" ended living up to his word by knocking "Blessed" out in the third round. After the fight, Holloway told reporters that he pretty much has no choice other than to move up to lightweight.
Michael Bisping agrees that it would be the best decision for Holloway moving forward.
Michael Bisping Urges Max Holloway to Make Lightweight Move
Bisping recently discussed Max Holloway's fighting future in the aftermath of UFC 308 on his "Believe You Me" podcast. The former middleweight king said Holloway's 145-pound run should now be in the past.
"The time is done, that shipped has sailed, move on," Bisping said. "You're getting older, the weight cut's tougher. You've had a couple of losses, you almost became the champion again, you looked incredible against Justin Gaethje, you took his shots, you knocked him out cold."
Bisping went on to name potential opponents for Holloway at lightweight.
"There's a lot of fun fights for him at 155 pounds," Bisping said. "There's Dan Hooker, there's Poirier, there's Gaethje, Charles Oliviera, which by the way, them three would all be rematches, which is wild."
Holloway has yet to share the Octagon with Dan Hooker, but there's a good chance that will change if "Blessed" decides to make a move to 155 pounds permanent.
