1 Takeaway From UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit & 1 Missed Dana White Question

UFC 334 has come and gone, as the UFC made its annual trip to Madison Square Garden this past Saturday, where Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison secured impressive victories over Josh Hokit and Amanda Nunes, respectively.

To sum up the entertainment value of UFC 334 in a few words is a challenge. However, it'll go down as one of the better events in recent UFC-MSG history for one simple reason: clarity.

UFC 334 Saw New Direction in UFC Heavyweight Division

Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane (red gloves) reacts after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit (not pictured) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of how the UFC got to Saturday night, it now has a healthy and active UFC Heavyweight Champion in Gane. The UFC hasn't had one in arguably six years, as Jon Jones only defended the belt against Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall never got a chance to defend his after being promoted last summer.

If the UFC plans well for the first half of the year and into the summertime, one of the biggest fights it can make is a rematch between Gane and Aspinall, and it isn't close. UFC CEO Dana White mentioned that the promotion could host a numbered event in France, and the storyline would be pre-built. Aspinall would head to enemy territory to try to win his belt back. Not only would it be an intense buildup, but it could begin a new rivalry that was highly-unlikely just a year ago when the two met at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.

White fielded questions from the media for nearly 30 minutes, too. My last UFC event as credentialed media was UFC 319 last August in Chicago. Had I been at Madison Square Garden Saturday night, here is what I would have asked the UFC CEO.

1 Question UFC Media Members Forgot to Ask Dana White

Jun 13, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; UFC president and chief executive officer Dana White looks on during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most UFC media members who frequently attend events are lucky to get one question into White at the post-fight presser, let alone two. When it would have come time for me to receive the microphone, here's what I would have asked.

Q: "You had mentioned previously that hosting a boxing event at MSG proper is in the future. Given the success of the UFC in New York City, has there even been a thought to host a toned-down version of IFW in NYC?"

Even if White came back with "anything is possible," this newer objective TKO and the UFC are trying to set includes big-time, VIP event experiences. With New York being one of the nation's biggest media markets, it could allow for fans who don't attend UFC events as often, especially in Vegas, to head to the East Coast.

Next month, we'll see how UFC 335 plays out and reassess from there.