UFC continues international expansion with first fight card in Qatar
Later this year, the UFC will officially check off another box from the growing list of countries that the promotion has visited.
MMA fans were given a break from the UFC during last week’s 4th of July weekend following UFC 317, which saw Alexandre Pantoja defend his flyweight title against Kai Kara-France in the co-main event before Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight belt in the card’s headliner.
We’re now just a few days away from a UFC Nashville card headlined by heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira, and during fight week for that event the promotion announced plans for its first trip to Qatar.
UFC Qatar Sets For November
Partnering up with Visit Qatar, the UFC will officially hold a UFC Fight Night event in Doha, Qatar on November 22.
The news comes as little surprise given the UFC’s recent efforts to expand to the Middle East. Qatar will be the second new country the promotion has visited this year after going to Azerbaijan for UFC Baku, which saw Khalil Rountree Jr. best former light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill in the night’s main event.
The neighboring countries of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also become regular stops for the UFC in recent years, as the promotion made its second trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February and already has two more visits to Abu Dhabi, UAE lined up for the latter half of 2025.
If previous events in the region are anything to go off of, the UFC will likely make an effort to book some major names for its first event in Qatar.
Outside of back-to-back UFC Apex shows to start August and the UFC 320 card scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC calendar for the rest of the year features various stops across the United States as well as trips to China, France, Canada, and the aforementioned shows in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
