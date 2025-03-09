23-year-old fighter wins UFC's first 'Battle of the 2000's' at UFC 313
The UFC's first 'Battle of the 2000's' took place between two flyweights tonight.
Born in 2001, it was one-way traffic for 23-year-old Joshua Van in the featured prelim of UFC 313 in Las Vegas. For the second time in his career, Van faced off against a younger opponent in 22-year-old grappler Rei Tsuruya.
Unfortunately for Tsuruya, the Japanese fighter wasn't able to fight his fight, Van defending around 20 takedowns across three rounds and outpointing him on the feet.
Young UFC fighter could break Jon Jones' historic record
Round 1:
Tsaruya shoots for a takedown in the first 30 seconds, Van defends well. Another takedown attempt gets stuffed by Van. Punches from Van land. Van sprawls a takedown attempt, Tsuruyu grabs a leg and tries to take down Van against the cage. Van shows excellent takedown defense. Teep kick to the body from Van.
Tsuruya finally grabs a takedown on Van with one minute to go. Van returns to his feet within 15 seconds. Body kick and right hand from Van.
Round 2:
Van shoots three takedowns in a row on Van but is unable to get it. Tsuruya uses a shoulder throw for a takedown, establishing side control in a fast scramble. Van eventually returns to his feet. 10 out of 13 takedown attempts defended for Van at the midpoint of the fight. Van stings Tsuruya with a right hand. Van times the right hand well, following up with a knee. Spinning attack from Tsuruya.
Round 3:
Van defends a 17th takedown from Tsuruya. Van punches to the body. The fight is paused due to a kick to the groin from Van. Fight continues. Tsuruya presses Van towards the cage, Van punches to the body before getting back to work on the feet. Right hand lands for Van.
Van lands another kick to the cup with his toes digging into the body of Tsuruya. Fight is paused for a second but continues with 30 seconds left to go. Van works more to the body before the bell sounds.
Official Result: Joshua Van defeats Rei Tsuruya via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC 313 live results & highlights for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
More UFC & MMA News
• ‘You won’t believe it,’ Top 3 UFC fights for Ilia Topuria outside of Islam Makhachev
• Is Alex Pereira going to steal Jon Jones fight ahead of Tom Aspinall?
• UFC star Ilia Topuria films new promos for ‘Daredevil: Born Again'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.