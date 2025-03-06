Young UFC fighter could break Jon Jones' historic record
Flyweight Joshua Van has a little less than four months to become the youngest champion in UFC history.
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has held onto that record since 2011, when he dethroned Mauricio "Shogun" Rua with punches and knees at 23 years old (and 8 months). Young guns like Maycee Barber and Muhammad Mokaev have tried to make it to title contention by then but failed.
So, what about 23-year-old Joshua Van?
Joshua Van On Jon Jones' Record: "Maybe I Can Make It Happen..."
Born in October 2001, the 12-2 prospect entered the Top-15 rankings off back-to-back wins over Edgar Chairez and Cody Durden last year before being booted in the latest rankings update.
Van was scheduled to face a top contender in Bruno Silva at UFC 313 this weekend, but Silva was forced to withdraw.
Ahead of his new "2000's" fight against 22-year-old Rei Tsuruya, we asked Van if he had any intention on surpassing Jones as the youngest UFC champion.
"Nah, I never thought about it until I made it to the UFC and then I was like, 'Oh, I'm pretty young... maybe I can make it happen.'" Van told MMA Knockout.
"If like, a miracle, some opportunity pulls up and I get to fight for the belt, then hey, so be it. Let's hope."
Van is 5-1 in the UFC flyweight division, having made his debut at 21 years old. His only loss in that time came to #15 contender Charles Johnson, which is a result he's bounced back from.
His window to break Jon Jones' record closing in a matter of months, Joshua Van eyes someone in the Top 10 rankings with a win over Rei Tsuruya this weekend.
Youngest fighter on UFC roster books return fight in Mexico City
Alexandre Pantoja is the reigning champion of the weight class, defending his belt against all-comers, from unexpected contenders like Steve Erceg to fighters coming from outside the promotion like Kai Asakura.
