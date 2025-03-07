UFC star Ilia Topuria films new promos for ‘Daredevil: Born Again'
UFC x Daredevil - the collab you didn't know you needed.
The UFC is getting more mainstream by the minute, some of its brightest stars already on the big screen such as Conor McGregor in last year's Road House remake or Georges St-Pierre, a Captain America villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Charlie Cox ‘surprised’ MMA coach in training for 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Ilia Topuria Lands Brand Deal With 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Speaking of the MCU, recently-relinquished UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria entered the ring, in boxing robes and all, to shoot promos for Daredevil: Born Again.
The new show on Disney+ follows the story of Matt Murdock, the son of a boxer who is a blind lawyer that fights crime by night as the masked vigilante 'Daredevil'.
His background in Greco-Roman wrestling, Topuria's shown great strides in the boxing department, knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in back-to-back blockbuster performances last year.
Topuria's partnership with Disney+ España on Born Again will apparently see one lucky winner train with the undefeated UFC champion in Madrid, Spain on March 13th.
"Come train with me and I'll show who how to fight like [Daredevil]," Topuria said in one of the promos. "Fear is a lesson. Danger is real..."
'Daredevil' Stars Cut Their Own Promo For UFC 313
In addition to Ilia Topuria's brand deal, the official 'Daredevil' account cut an epic promo for UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev this weekend featuring 'Daredevil' actor himself Charlie Cox and his on-screen adversary 'Kingpin', played by Vincent D'Onofrio.
"For any fighter, ambition runs deep," said Charlie Cox, who actually trained MMA for Daredevil: Born Again. "They push themselves to the limit, never afraid to face the challenge in front of them."
"Competition fuels their thirst for victory... living by one simple edict: no one will stand in your way," Vincent D'Onofrio said of fighting in the UFC.
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev face-off & ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 313
Watch Daredevil's promo for UFC 313 below.
