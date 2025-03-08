UFC 313 live results & highlights for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
The UFC is back at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV tonight (March 8) for a UFC 313 card topped by a massive light heavyweight title fight.
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
The main event will see Alex Pereira try to defend his light heavyweight belt for the first time when he meets #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev.
Fans are already excited about the idea of “Poatan” potentially moving up to heavyweight or even testing himself in the boxing ring, but Ankalaev will be eager to spoil those plans and also erase the memory of his previous failed title bid.
Main card predictions for UFC 313 - Can Magomed Ankalaev dethrone Alex Pereira?
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2
The co-main event is a short-notice rematch between top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.
Gaethje was scheduled to face Dan Hooker in a highly-anticipated fight before “The Hangman” injured his hand, and now Fiziev will have a chance to avenge his loss from their first meeting in what will also be his first fight since 2023.
UFC 313 Main Card & Prelims
The main card will also see Ignacio Bahamondes try to extend his two-fight win streak against Jalin Turner, and former title challenger Amanda Lemos is set to meet her countrywoman Iasmin Lucindo in a pivotal strawweight contest.
How to watch UFC 313 & betting odds for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Lightweights King Green and Mauricio Ruffy will kick off the UFC 313 main card, and the night’s prelims include standout fights like Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev and Rei Tsuruya vs. Joshua Van.
All fighters successfully made weight ahead of UFC 313, but on fight day the card lost two bout when Blaydes and John Castaneda were both forced to withdraw due to illness.
The prelims are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC 313 Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
• Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Anakalev – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
• Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
• Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
• King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
UFC 313 Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+/ESPNEWS
• Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
• Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
• Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
UFC 313 Early Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)
• Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz
