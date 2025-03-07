Is Alex Pereira going to steal Jon Jones fight ahead of Tom Aspinall?
A fourth light heavyweight title defense at UFC 313 this weekend could open up all kinds of possibilities for Alex Pereira.
Pereira vs. Jon Jones After UFC 313?
The former two-division GLORY kickboxing and UFC middleweight champion is undefeated since moving up to light heavyweight in 2023, and after debuting in the weight class with a split decision over Jan Błachowicz his last four fights have all ended inside the distance.
Pereira is now scheduled to meet #1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 this Saturday, and if he’s able to defend his title a fourth time then UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks a champion vs. champion showdown might be up next for the Brazilian.
“Pereira, if he’s successful this weekend - a superfight with Jon Jones does materialize,” Bisping said on his Youtube channel. “Maybe he fights Tom Aspinall. If you’re Pereira, you don’t wanna go up against the interim champ – and that’s no disrespect to Tom – you want the undisputed.”
Paul Felder Predicts Callout From Pereira
The idea of a superfight between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and Pereira has gained traction among fans in recent months, and UFC veteran Paul Felder was quick to tell Bisping that an in-cage callout could come from “Poatan” this Saturday.
"If Pereira wins on Saturday, he’s calling out Jon Jones." Felder said. "Why not? You know Jon wants the fight."
A former light heavyweight champion himself and considered by many fans to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones won the vacant heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 and successful defended it against two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic last November.
"It Would Be So Out Of Order For Tom Aspinall"
The current expectation is that Jones will meet Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout next. Bisping doesn’t want to see his countryman get passed up, but even "The Count" admits that Jones vs. Pereira is a very real possibility.
“Tom is the next man in line. But the UFC have always done a really good job of giving the fans what they want. I’m not building a narrative for this fight to happen, by the way, I’m just saying - historically that’s what we always see."
"If Pereira, who is really popular, who is on a tear, who has taken over the sport, gets another viral knockout...then everyone online is going ‘Oh yeah, I wanna see this fight.' Undisputed light heavyweight that’s cleared out the division, which is Jon’s old title, against Jon Jones at heavyweight. It would be so out of order to Tom Aspinall."
Any plans for a heavyweight move and possible matchup with Jones or Aspinall are of course dependent on Pereira getting his hand raised this Saturday, and that’s far from a foregone conclusion if Ankalaev is able to close the distance and test the champion’s takedown defense at UFC 313.
