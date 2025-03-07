‘You won’t believe it,’ Top 3 UFC fights for Ilia Topuria outside of Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria versus??? That's what everybody is wondering following the undefeated champion's mysterious message on Thursday.
Topuria Teases Announcement
In pursuit of a second belt at lightweight, Topuria relinquished the UFC featherweight title last month, opening the door for fantasy fights we never thought imaginable.
"When we announce it, you won't believe it. Get ready," Topuria wrote on 'X'.
What announcement could this be? Well, a superfight between Topuria and pound-for-pound champion Islam Makhachev isn't out of the question. But, we have seen this before, with Alexander Volkanovski moving up to fight Makhachev twice, so it wouldn't be 'unbelievable' like Topuria makes it out to be.
With that said, here's a few other fights that could make sense for Topuria if it's not an immediate title shot against Makhachev...
3. Charles Oliveira
Since teasing his lightweight move months ago, a name that always stuck out to Topuria was former champion Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian is one of the biggest stars in the sport today, beloved by many in his long road to UFC gold.
Oliveira isn't the #1 contender at lightweight (that goes to Arman Tsarukyan), but the name value is there with "Do Bronx". Just imagine how many pay-per-views a NON-TITLE fight with Topuria would do.
2. Dustin Poirier
Viewed by some fans as the best boxer in the UFC, there's a slight chance Poirier puts that up to the test in a final fight against the heavy-handed "El Matador". Poirier vs. Topuria has all the makings of a striking war (if it goes past the first round, that is).
Like former foe Oliveira, "The Diamond" is one of the UFC's brightest stars, reaching a new level of fame with back-to-back stoppages of Conor McGregor in 2021.
With the exception of Alexander Volkanovski, Poirier and Topuria are the only fighters to outbox BMF Champion Max Holloway in the last decade.
1. Conor McGregor
Getting a fight with Conor McGregor hasn't been easy - just ask Michael Chandler, who waited two years for an opportunity that would never come. The Irish superstar hasn't fought since a leg break against Poirier in 2021, having to withdraw from his scheduled return at UFC 303 last summer.
Chandler booked to fight Paddy Pimblett, what are the odds of McGregor vs. Topuria? If anything fits the bill of unbelievable, it's a superfight with "The Notorious", and Topuria could be the perfect dance partner given the superstar that he's becoming.
There's a few similarities between McGregor and Topuria. Both fighters left their belts in the featherweight division at a perfect 7-0, their striking levels above the rest. As far as looks go, Topuria's tattoos are somewhat reminiscent of McGregor's, and in regards to mentality, Topuria is as confident as ever after two title fight wins - just as McGregor was in 2015.
Who knows when we'll see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon, but if it's not a title fight right away for Ilia Topuria, there may not be a better time to make McGregor vs. Topuria a reality than right now.
