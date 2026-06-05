Recently-Retired UFC Star Secures First Win in More Than 3 Years in UFC BJJ Debut

Less than two months after retiring from MMA, former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns returned to his roots with UFC BJJ.

Taking place on Thursday ahead of a busy weekend of combat sports action that includes the return of former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad to headline UFC Vegas 118 against Gabriel Bonfim, UFC BJJ 9 went down at the Meta APEX and saw Mason Fowler successfully defend his light heavyweight title against Devhonte Johnston in the night’s main event.

The nine-bout card also featured Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir, as well as Burns, who took on his countryman Horlando Monteiro in the co-main event for UFC BJJ 9.

Gilbert Burns Secures Quick Submission in UFC BJJ Debut

A former IBBJF world champion, Burns’ decision to join UFC BJJ was met with considerable fanfare after the 39-year-old elected to hang up his MMA gloves in April.

It didn’t take long for “Durinho” to remind fans that he’s still a force on the mats, as he took Monteiro’s back early in their match before sinking in a tight rear naked choke that forced a tap from his opponent.

HERE TO TAKE OVER THE BOWL@GilbertDurinho gets the QUICK RNC at #UFCBJJ9 to start off his UFC BJJ career! pic.twitter.com/qmLLjwfgWC — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) June 5, 2026

Following the win, Burns acknowledged that it felt good to get his hand raised again after a long wait, as the result in his UFC BJJ debut marked the first time he’s tasted victory since defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in 2023.

All smiles for Gil!@GilbertDurinho is thrilled with his first performance in the Bowl! #UFCBJJ9 pic.twitter.com/sm7897Kh2P — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) June 5, 2026

"Durinho" Fought for the UFC Welterweight Title in 2021

Burns made his professional MMA debut in 2012. After putting together a 7-0 record, he joined the UFC in 2014 and took a unanimous decision over the formerly-undefeated Andreas Stahl.

Gilbert Burns (red gloves) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

“Durinho” followed his UFC debut with back-to-back submissions that both earned him “Performance of the Night” bonuses before he suffered his first loss against Rashid Magomedov in 2015. The Brazilian eventually made a full-time move up to the welterweight division in 2019 and won four-straight fights to earn a title shot against Kamaru Usman, who knocked out Burns in the third round at UFC 258.

Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The 39-year-old initially went 3-1 following that setback, but a unanimous decision loss to future welterweight titleholder Muhammad at UFC 288 kicked off what eventually became a five-fight losing streak. After being knocked out by Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Winnipeg in April, Burns announced that he was retiring from MMA.