Ex-UFC Champion Bounced From Top 5 & 3 New Fighters Debut in UFC Rankings Update

Last weekend’s UFC Fight Night card featured some notable results that shook up the Top 15 in several weight classes.

The eyes of the MMA world are now focused on Washington D.C. for this Sunday’s “UFC Freedom 250” card, but last Saturday the UFC was at home in Las Vegas for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by former welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim.

Bonfim’s unanimous decision victory over Muhammad was easily the most significant moment of the night, but a few other wins from throughout the card saw several new fighters break into the official UFC rankings.

Gabriel Bonfim Debuts in Top 5 After UFC Vegas 118 Victory

Muhammad was ranked as the welterweight division’s #5 contender headed into UFC Vegas 118, but he’s now dropped to #7 after suffering his third-straight loss.

Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

That losing streak began when Jack Della Maddalena took the welterweight title from him at UFC 315. Prior to that, “Remember the Name” had won 10-straight fights dating back to 2019, with the only setback being a 2021 No Contest against Leon Edwards that Muhammad remedied when he defeated Edwards to win the welterweight belt at UFC 304.

Gabriel Bonfim (red gloves) reacts after his fight against Ange Loosa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bonfim vaulted up six places to the #5 place that Muhammad previously occupied ahead of the event. #4-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen also defeated Edmen Shahbazyan in the night’s co-main event, but he stayed put after taking a unanimous decision over the unranked Shahbazyan.

Three New Fighters Break Into the UFC Rankings

Other than Bonfim’s jump into the welterweight Top 5, the biggest rankings change after UFC Vegas 118 is the debut of three new faces in the Top 15 for three different divisions.

A big win for 'Big Train' 🚂



Tom Nolan comes to #UFCVegas118 & walks out with a ranked victory!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/g1b1kL5ZyJ — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 7, 2026

A sizeable underdog when he stepped into the cage as part of UFC Vegas 118 main card, Tom Nolan ended Fares Ziam’s six-fight win streak when he took a unanimous decision over the Frenchman. Nolan’s win streak now stands at five, and he’s replaced Ziam at #15 in the official welterweight rankings.

Jonathan Martinez (red gloves) fights Marcus Mcghee (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The nights’ featured prelim saw Marcus McGhee also earn a unanimous decision over short-notice replacement opponent John Yannis to break back into the bantamweight rankings at #15. Edgar Chairez submitted Bruno Silva in the first round immediately before that fight, and like Nolan he also took Silva’s spot in the rankings and now rounds out the promotion’s flyweight Top 15.

Edgar Chairez (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images