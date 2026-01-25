3 Biggest Winners, Losers From UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324 ushered in a new era for MMA fans, as it was the promotion's first event on Paramount+. It was by no means perfect, but there is now significant lightweight clarity after Justin Gaethje punched his ticket to an undisputed title fight with Ilia Topuria , whenever Topuria decides to return.

Not all was positive, though. Whether it was a delayed main card start time, advertisements, or otherwise, there was a lot to unpack either way.

Here are the three biggest winners and losers from the night overall.

1. Biggest Winner (Justin Gaethje) & Biggest Loser (Paddy Pimblett)

This one is obvious given that they not only fought each other, but also changed the entire immediate future of the lightweight division. Gaethje is now one win away from being an undisputed champion, while Pimblett will more than likely have to wait for a title opportunity with at least one or two wins to remain in contention.

“I can’t wait," Gaethje told reporters of Topuria. “It’s what I got here for. That’s what we do. And that’s what I believe the next fight is, unless he’s not back … There’s no doubt it’ll be the best fight that they could put on. It’ll be for an undisputed belt, and I think they wanna have six or seven [belts at the White House]. They wanna have as many as possible.”

With Gaethje's confidence around the fight, he took it a step further about Topuria's status as a champion.

“So if he’s not back by then [the White House fight], they will strip him, and I will be undisputed. And then I’ll fight for the belt on there and defend it.”

2. Winner: Sean O'Malley & Loser: Rose Namajunas

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley finally returned to the win column with a decision win over Song Yadong in the co-main event. Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas came up short against Natalia Silva, which likely killed all hope of another title shot before Namajunas decides to retire.

But, for O'Malley, the win against Yadong was massive. It snapped a two-fight losing skid and gives O'Malley a clear path to a title shot and a chance to run it back vs. Petr Yan in Yan's first title defense.

O'Malley said post-fight he "hates" losing, making the win that much sweeter with his family (including his daughter) in the front row of the T-Mobile Arena to watch the fight.

3. Winner: UFC/Paramount+ & Loser: UFC Fans With Advertisements

UFC 324 cannot be discussed without talking about the Paramount+ aspect of the event. Not only was it the promotion's first taste of the new era, but UFC CEO Dana White said executives were satisfied with the product they got, with numbers to be revealed sometime mid-week. So, despite concerns, there appears to be optimism.

The flip-side, though, is the fans. Many dumped ESPN+ in favor of Paramount+ when they switched over and many were left scratching their heads. Missed entrances, blue screens, pacing, and others were only a few of the cons throughout the night.

Overall, it's one event in the books with 42 still to come. We'll see how the UFC improves going forward.

