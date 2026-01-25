3 Biggest Overreactions From UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324 marked the first event on Paramount+ in the United States. While it had its pros and cons, the night ended with Justin Gaethje becoming a two-time interim UFC Lightweight Champion with a decision win against Paddy Pimblett.

Current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria sent a now-viral message on 'X', as he made fun of Pimblett while praising Gaethje and sending him a cryptic warning in the process.

Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38 year old guy. You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won. Justin, all I can say is congratulations… and I’d like to tell you to get ready, but you’re screwed no matter what. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) January 25, 2026

"Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38 year old guy," Topuria wrote. "You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won. Justin, all I can say is congratulations… and I’d like to tell you to get ready, but you’re screwed no matter what."

With the storyline already built, here are the three biggest overreactions from the night's festivities.

1. Paddy Pimblett Wasn't Fully Locked In

Jan 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This is an easily debunked argument considering how competitive the fourth and fifth rounds were. Gaethje was giving Pimblett his best shots, while Pimblett was retreating and landing counters of his own.

It was a clean, crisp display of competitive boxing that saw both men trade blows like their lives depended on it. If MMA fans wanted a slugfest, they got it thanks to Gaethje vs. Pimblett. It wasn't a knockout, but they certainly gave way to their most powerful shots throughout the night, as each saw their stamina, resilience, grit, and willingness to dig a little deeper on full display.

2. The UFC's Pacing is Fixable During Paramount+ Era

Fans voiced their displeasures about several glaring issues during the UFC's first Paramount+ broadcast.

As the late prelims transitioned to the main card, a huge issue was apparent: desk commentary overtook the start of the opening main card bout between Arnold Allen and Jean Silva. Some also suggested that ads appeared between rounds of certain fights, or that they appeared without warning during select walkouts.

After all, these are fixable problems. The UFC's schedule is a beast. Fans are no longer paying for traditional pay-per-view events in the states. The promotion knows this, so as long as it can find ways to satisfy the fans and Paramount executives, that's what they will do.

3. The UFC Should Panic About White House Plans

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

No, it shouldn't. Gaethje has a chance to become an undisputed champion from America. If Jon Jones can't fight, Gaethje representing the promotion against someone of Topuria's stature is massive. Fans' displeasure would stem from name value, not true championship-level fights that deserve the shine.

For now, we'll see what the UFC's plans end up being.

