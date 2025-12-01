UFC legend reportedly in talks for shocking return fight against boxing champion

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion-turned WWE superstar Ronda Rousey is reportedly in talks for a stunning return to combat sports.

Still considered by some to be the greatest fighter in the history of women’s MMA, Rousey is now nearly nine years removed from her last fight at UFC 207, where she was stopped by fellow UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds.

Recent footage of “Rowdy” actively training generated speculation that she might be considering a return to the UFC, but instead the 38-year-old may apparently step into the boxing ring for the first time to take on boxing star Katie Taylor.

Ronda Rousey vs. Katie Taylor Fight Targeted For 2026

First reported by Lance Pugmire, news of active negotiations for a boxing match between Rousey and Taylor may be the most unexpected combat sports development of the entire year.

READ MORE: Merab Dvalishvili shows off bizarre weight cutting hack before UFC 323 title fight

A gold medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Taylor boasts a 25-1 professional boxing record and is considered to be one of the greatest female boxers of all time. After suffering her first (and only) pro loss to Chantelle Cameron in 2023, Taylor bested Cameron in their immediate rematch later that year to reclaim the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring light-welterweight belts.

Katie Taylor gestures to fans after defeating Amanda Serrano in the undisputed super lightweight championship boxing bout at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 39-year-old successfully defended her titles in a rematch with Amanda Serrano last year in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing card. After defeating Serrano for a third time last summer, Taylor announced in September that she was going to be taking some time away from boxing and is now the WBC “Champion in Recess”.

"Rowdy" Recently Retired From Professional Wrestling

Although her striking did become more of a point of emphasis during the final few fights of her UFC career, it was Rousey’s dominance on the mat that first allowed her to become one of the biggest stars in MMA history.

Ronda Rousey before her fight against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Rowdy” made the jump to MMA after winning a bronze medal in judo at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. She won her first seven fights via first-round armbar, and that run was capped off by a title defense against Liz Carmouche at UFC 157 that served as the very first women’s fight in the history of the UFC.

READ MORE: MMA fighter batters unconscious opponent following vicious slam KO

The former Olympian earned first-round wins via TKO against Sara McMcann and Alexis Davis after needing a little over two rounds to secure a second win against Miesha Tate at UFC 168. Following two more title defenses against Cat Zingano and Bethe Correia, she was famously knocked out by Holly Holm in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Ronda Rousey (black attire) and Natalya (green attire) battle during the Smackdown Women's Championship match at Money In The Bank at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Rousey transitioned into a successful career with the WWE following her loss to Nunes at UFC 207, but in September the 38-year-old announced that she was retiring from professional wrestling.

More MMA Knockout News

• MMA fighter flatlines opponent with knee for brutal 12-second knockout

• Cristiano Ronaldo invests in MMA promotion part-owned by UFC star Ilia Topuria

• MMA fighter walks off after absolutely jaw-dropping "KO of the Year" contender

• Massive fight reportedly in the works for UFC 324 as UFC prepares for Paramount era

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.