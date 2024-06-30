AEW Forbidden Door 2024: Strickland vs. Ospreay Free Live Stream (Zero Hour)
It's almost time for the AEW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view, and we've got a live stream of the Zero Hour show.
Tonight's big crossover event will emanate from the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. The show will feature top names from AEW, NJPW, Stardom, and CMLL. The headliner for the evening will be an AEW World Championship match between titleholder Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.
There will also be an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between titleholder Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito.
Before we get to the PPV action, there will be four matches that fans can watch for free.
AEW Forbidden Door 2024: Zero Hour Live Stream
On the Zero Hour portion of Forbidden Door, we will see Yota Tsuji, Titán, and Hiromu Takahashi of Los Ingobernables de Japon take on The Lucha Bros and Mistico.
There will also be women's tag team action on the pre-show, as Kris Statlander and Stardom's Momo Watanabe will meet Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano of Stardom. Mariah May and Saraya will also do battle in a women's Owen Hart Cup opening round match.
Plus, a four-way tag team match will be held on Zero Hour. It'll be Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Roderick Strong and Gabe Kidd vs. Private Party.
The Forbidden Door 2024: Zero Hour show will air live and free beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the live feed below.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is on the scene for AEW Forbidden Door 2024. Keep it locked on our official 'X' page to follow along for the action all night, including snippets of the post-event press conference.
