Alex Pereira believes he won fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Alex Pereira has remarked that he fought he won his fight at UFC 313, in his latest statement since the fight.
Pereira denied greasing allegations, and now disputes the result of his light heavyweight title fight with Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian fighter handily out struck Pereira and failed to impose his grappling, but accumulated control time which edged the fight in his favor.
Alex Pereira names three rounds he thought he won in UFC 313 main event
In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on March 26, Pereira divulged that he thought he won rounds 1, 3, and 5 in his fight with Ankalaev.
The result was the difference of a round, with two of the three judges scoring two rounds for Pereira. Judge Sal D'Amato didn't give Pereira anything outside of the first round, but had Pereira done enough in the third, he'd have won the fight by majority decision.
MMA Decisions scored the fight an even split, and 55.5 percent of 1,873 fans scored the fight in favor of Pereira, a verdict 'Poatan' would agree with. He has also claimed he fought with a broken hand and norovirus, which might have explained his tentativeness throughout the contest.
