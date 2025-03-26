MMA Knockout

Alex Pereira breaks silence on cheating allegations after Magomed Ankalaev fight

Alex Pereira responds to UFC 313 cheating allegations from team Ankalaev.

Mathew Riddle

Magomed Ankalaev punches Alex Pereira at UFC 313.
Magomed Ankalaev punches Alex Pereira at UFC 313. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira has responded to allegations of greasing in his UFC 313 title fight with Magomed Ankalaev.

Despite losing a lopsided decision, 'Poatan' was scrutinized by Ankalaev's coach, Sukhrab Magomedov, for alleged greasing. Greasing is the act of using slippery ointment to gain an advantage in grappling situations in the Octagon, and it violates the Unified Rules.

The accusation came after Ankalaev's fruitless grappling gameplan for Pereira, concluding with 12 failed takedowns across 25 minutes. However, Pereira has denied such allegations.

READ MORE: Flyweight banger rebooked for UFC 316 as one fighter seeks fourth-straight win

Alex Pereira kicks Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.
Alex Pereira kicks Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira vehemently denies UFC 313 greasing allegations

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show on March 26, Pereira denied any greasing allegations, and pinned the accusation on Ankalaev's failed grappling.

"Absolutely did not put anything on my body," Pereira said through his translator Plinio Cruz. "It sounds to me that he's trying to make an excuse to justify the fact that he trained a guy to take me down, but the guy got stuffed for 12 of his takedown attempts."

All signs point to a rematch being made between Pereira and Ankalaev this year, with both fighters highlighting August as their preferred dates.

If not Pereira, Ankalaev could be entertaining a fight with Jiri Prochazka. The two light heavyweights have been trading barbs online.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. You can view his website at www.warriortribune.com. You can also reach him via email at: mathewriddlemma@gmail.com.

Home/News