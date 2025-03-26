Alex Pereira breaks silence on cheating allegations after Magomed Ankalaev fight
Alex Pereira has responded to allegations of greasing in his UFC 313 title fight with Magomed Ankalaev.
Despite losing a lopsided decision, 'Poatan' was scrutinized by Ankalaev's coach, Sukhrab Magomedov, for alleged greasing. Greasing is the act of using slippery ointment to gain an advantage in grappling situations in the Octagon, and it violates the Unified Rules.
The accusation came after Ankalaev's fruitless grappling gameplan for Pereira, concluding with 12 failed takedowns across 25 minutes. However, Pereira has denied such allegations.
Alex Pereira vehemently denies UFC 313 greasing allegations
Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show on March 26, Pereira denied any greasing allegations, and pinned the accusation on Ankalaev's failed grappling.
"Absolutely did not put anything on my body," Pereira said through his translator Plinio Cruz. "It sounds to me that he's trying to make an excuse to justify the fact that he trained a guy to take me down, but the guy got stuffed for 12 of his takedown attempts."
All signs point to a rematch being made between Pereira and Ankalaev this year, with both fighters highlighting August as their preferred dates.
If not Pereira, Ankalaev could be entertaining a fight with Jiri Prochazka. The two light heavyweights have been trading barbs online.
