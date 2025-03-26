Flyweight banger rebooked for UFC 316 as one fighter seeks fourth-straight win
UFC 316 has reportedly added a flyweight banger that will see one fighter try to secure his fourth win in a row against another top-ranked contender.
Scheduled to take place on June 7, the current expectation is that UFC 316 will see the promotion return to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ after UFC 302 took place there in June of last year.
There’s also been no official announcement regarding the card’s main event, but the rumor among the combat sports communicty is that Julianna Peña will kick off her second reign with the women’s bantamweight belt against former PFL star and #2-ranked contender Kayla Harrison.
Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van Added To UFC 316
The UFC should start confirming fights for UFC 316 in the coming weeks with the event just a few months away, and according to Marcel Dorff the card will feature a pivotal flyweight matchup between Bruno Silva and Joshua Van.
Currently the UFC’s #12-ranked flyweight contender, Silva began his UFC career with three-straight losses (his debut was overturned to a No Contest) before stopping four-straight opponents to vault himself into the promotion’s flyweight rankings.
The 35-year-old was given the chance to break into the flyweight Top 10 in his last outing against Manel Kape, who stopped the Brazilian with strikes in the third round to halt his winning run.
Van Looks For Fourth-Straight Win Against Silva
Van and Silva were actually scheduled to meet at UFC 313 earlier this month before “Bulldog” withdrew due to injury, which left Van to put on a dominant showing against the formerly-undefeated Rei Tsuruya in a fight dubbed "Battle of the 2000's".
The victory over Tsuruya put Van on a three-fight win streak after Charles Johnson halted a 3-0 start to his UFC career last July, and “The Fearless” currently holds the #14 spot in the promotion’s flyweight rankings.
Flyweights will take center stage this weekend when two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Steve Erceg headline UFC Mexico, and whichever fighter comes out on top between Van and Silva at UFC 316 will also take another step towards flyweight title contention.
