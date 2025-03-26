MMA Knockout

UFC releases 14-fight knockout artist with 100% finishing rate

Abdul Razak Alhassan took top contender Joaquin Buckley to a split decision three years ago.

Christopher De Santiago

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Abdul Razak Alhassan only knows one way to win: by knockout.

The fighter from Fortis MMA has spent the last eight years of his life fighting the best unranked fighters the UFC has had to offer. Alhassan made his promotional debut at 6-0, now having 14 UFC bouts under his belt at 39 years old.

Though, unfortunately, all things must come to an end.

Despite his KO power and 100% finish rate in his wins, Alhassan was removed from the UFC roster this week. It is unknown at this time if his most recent fight was the final of his contract.

READ MORE: Cody Stamann talks UFC release, what’s next after fighting the best in the world

UFC's Abdul Razak Alhassan.
UFC's Abdul Razak Alhassan / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Alhassan's UFC History

Alhassan's UFC release follows a three-fight winless skid with stoppage losses to Joe Pyfer and Cesar Almeida, plus a No Contest against Cody Brundage in between.

The knockout artist had bounced back from losses before, but he's not afforded the chance this time around, leaving the Octagon with a 6-7 (1 NC) record.

UFC's Abdul Razak Alhassan.
UFC's Abdul Razak Alhassan / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Alhassan earned three performance bonuses and "Fight of the Night" honors once in his UFC career. He also took #6 contender Joaquin Buckley to a split decision in his welterweight debut back in 2022.

All of his wins have come by KO: Niko Price, Sabah Homasi (twice), Alessio Di Chirico, and more.

READ MORE: UFC free agent flocks to PFL with winning Octagon record

We'll see what awaits Alhassan in free agency.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 23-year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA. He is the founder of MMA Island and started working for MMA Knockout in February, 2024. Inquiries: chrisdesantiago17@gmail.com

Home/News