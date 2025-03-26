UFC releases 14-fight knockout artist with 100% finishing rate
Abdul Razak Alhassan only knows one way to win: by knockout.
The fighter from Fortis MMA has spent the last eight years of his life fighting the best unranked fighters the UFC has had to offer. Alhassan made his promotional debut at 6-0, now having 14 UFC bouts under his belt at 39 years old.
Though, unfortunately, all things must come to an end.
Despite his KO power and 100% finish rate in his wins, Alhassan was removed from the UFC roster this week. It is unknown at this time if his most recent fight was the final of his contract.
READ MORE: Cody Stamann talks UFC release, what’s next after fighting the best in the world
Alhassan's UFC History
Alhassan's UFC release follows a three-fight winless skid with stoppage losses to Joe Pyfer and Cesar Almeida, plus a No Contest against Cody Brundage in between.
The knockout artist had bounced back from losses before, but he's not afforded the chance this time around, leaving the Octagon with a 6-7 (1 NC) record.
Alhassan earned three performance bonuses and "Fight of the Night" honors once in his UFC career. He also took #6 contender Joaquin Buckley to a split decision in his welterweight debut back in 2022.
All of his wins have come by KO: Niko Price, Sabah Homasi (twice), Alessio Di Chirico, and more.
READ MORE: UFC free agent flocks to PFL with winning Octagon record
We'll see what awaits Alhassan in free agency.
More MMA Knockout News
- ‘Drunk half the time,’ Colby Covington puts UFC commentator on blast
- Magomed Ankalaev ignites bitter feud with UFC bogeyman after trading bitter insults
- UFC’s Bryce Mitchell goes viral for supporting Cain Velasquez after prison sentence
- UFC hopeful suspended 3 years from competition after betting scandal
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.