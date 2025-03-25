Tom Aspinall blasts 'scared' Jon Jones for 'manipulating' UFC fans
Tom Aspinall continues to hound Jon Jones for their highly-anticipated UFC heavyweight super fight.
The consensus is that Jones is avoiding Aspinall, especially after 'Bones' reportedly demanded six extra months of preparation time when the fight is agreed upon. Aspinall appears to have the green light from UFC brass for the fight, but hopes aren't too high.
'Bones' had a similar story with lineal UFC champion Francis Ngannou, who departed the promotion in 2023, and Aspinall remembers everything.
Tom Aspinall goes all in on 'scared' Jon Jones for 'conning the public'
Speaking on Impaulsive, Aspinall got brutally honest on whether Jones is scared of fighting him, and used Ngannou as a case study.
"Yes [he's scared to fight me]," Aspinall said. "Absolutely... Jon is conning the public, man. I'm not disputing that he's an amazing fighter. I think the fact that he didn't want to fight Ngannou for three years, and now he's not wanting to fight me for over a year.
"And just the way he manipulates the media and the public is super smart, I'm not taking anything away from him. But do I think he's super scared to take the tough fights at this stage in his career? Absolutely."
Did Jon Jones duck Francis Ngannou?
Jones infamously took his time transitioning from light heavyweight to heavyweight while Ngannou was the champion.
Despite this, Jones and Dana White alleged that it was Ngannou who was making it difficult. They remarked that Ngannou wanted too much money. When 'The Predator' finally left the UFC due to contract disputes, Jones promptly moved up and fought Ciryl Gane for the title.
In truth, Ngannou couldn't secure the contract he wanted with the UFC, which was for fighters to have in-cage sponsors, health insurance, and athlete advocates. Ngannou lambasted Dana White for controlling the narrative.
Now, it seems a similar fate has befallen England's Aspinall.
