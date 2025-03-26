MMA Knockout

'Reset button,' UFC commentator suggests huge career move for Leon Edwards

Jon Anik doubts Leon Edwards wants to fight a top welterweight like Ian Machado Garry.

Jon Anik thinks Leon Edwards should consider hitting the reset button following his last loss.

For the very first time in his career, the former UFC welterweight champion has lost back-to-back fights at the hands of Champion Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady. Brady submitted Edwards in another career-first in the main event of UFC London over the weekend.

Leon Edwards joins veterans Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Stephen Thompson in having lost their last two fights at welterweight.

"Rocky" finds himself in unfamiliar territory, many wondering what's next for Edwards in a division filled with young, hungry contenders such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates, and more.

Leon Edwards To Middleweight?

These are not 'easy fights' for Edwards, says UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, and after giving it some thought, he believes Edwards' future might lie elsewhere.

"I don't think he's gonna fight Ian Machado Garry," Anik said on Submission Radio.

"I think it stands to reason that Leon Edwards pushes the reset button on this whole f****** thing and moves up to middleweight and tries to sort of find a big name or a big fight there and see if maybe he could have a couple good fights at 185 pounds."

Jon Anik 'Not Sure' About Edwards' Hunger At Welterweight

During his championship reign more than a year ago, Edwards had teased a move to middleweight (185lbs), perhaps for a second belt if he kept on winning.

Obviously it didn't play out that way, and several fights removed from a title opportunity now, Jon Anik says the longtime welterweight may not have an appetite for another run at 170lbs.

"In terms of championship belt chasing, I'm just not sure that it's gonna happen for him," Anik continued.

"Promotionally, the UFC would have to give him the right opportunities and I'm just not sure that he is of an appetite - no pun intended - to make another welterweight championship run with all of the weight cuts and things that come with all of that."

