UFC Rebooks Heavyweight Title Eliminator for UFC 310
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov has been rescheduled for UFC 310 in Las Vegas on December 7.
The UFC officially confirmed the rebooking on September 27.
Gane vs. Volkov was pulled from the UFC Abu Dhabi main card in October after No. 3-ranked Volkov suffered an injury. The UFC rumor mill churned with a potential matchup between interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and Gane, but the Brit remains the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November.
This doesn't mean the winner of Gane vs. Volkov won't fight Aspinall for the title...
It's widely known that the Jones-Miocic fight could lead to a double retirement. Aspinall shares this view, acknowledging in a statement on September 26 that he could soon be facing the winner of Gane-Volkov for the undisputed title.
Gane vs. Aspinall Is the Biggest Heavyweight Fight Outside of Jones-Aspinall
If Gane defeats Volkov, a potential showdown with Aspinall for the undisputed title could become one of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent memory. Not only would it offer the unprecedented chance of crowning the first British or French heavyweight champion, but it would also carry massive appeal for the European market.
The rivalry between France and Britain is legendary in sports, particularly in football, and nothing would embody it more than a literal fistfight. Since he's the interim titleholder, a fight in Aspinall's home country would be the ideal backdrop.
